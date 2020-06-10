Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AIMC. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.57.

AIMC traded down $3.39 on Tuesday, hitting $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 641,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,025. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.53.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.48 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson purchased 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $55,899.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,242.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth $189,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 37.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 11.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

