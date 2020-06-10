Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,000.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $2,725.00 to $3,000.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,550.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,598.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $46.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,647.45. 4,863,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,384. The stock has a market cap of $1,297.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.51, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,407.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,036.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

