Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,000.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $2,725.00 to $3,000.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,550.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,598.67.
Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $46.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,647.45. 4,863,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,384. The stock has a market cap of $1,297.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.51, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,407.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,036.13.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
