Ambrosus Hits Market Capitalization of $4.88 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $167,696.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ambrosus Token Profile

AMB is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,980,931 tokens. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

