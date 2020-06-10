American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises approximately 1.1% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $2,553,710,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $80,306,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $73,199,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,067,000 after purchasing an additional 838,212 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,802,000 after purchasing an additional 629,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.61.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.37. 2,056,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,410. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average is $89.88. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.