American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Neutral”

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $110.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AXP. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.00.

NYSE AXP traded down $3.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.46. 5,509,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,461,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.94. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 411,665 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,248,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,507 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,676 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

