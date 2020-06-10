American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,097,131 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 0.8% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.50% of American Express worth $3,098,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 411,665 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,248,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,507 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of American Express by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,213 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.95.

NYSE AXP traded down $4.30 on Wednesday, hitting $106.16. 5,592,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.91.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

