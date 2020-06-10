American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut American Woodmark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on American Woodmark from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on American Woodmark from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

NASDAQ AMWD traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.34. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.28 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 431,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,114,000 after purchasing an additional 286,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth $21,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 1,955.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,001 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 124,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,967,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,644,000 after acquiring an additional 119,952 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.