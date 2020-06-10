Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to announce $80.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.67 million. Amerisafe reported sales of $91.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full-year sales of $324.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.16 million to $325.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $303.39 million, with estimates ranging from $301.10 million to $305.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amerisafe.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million.

AMSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Amerisafe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerisafe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other Amerisafe news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $152,715.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,428,000 after purchasing an additional 87,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Amerisafe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,865,000 after buying an additional 22,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Amerisafe by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amerisafe by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,258,000 after purchasing an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Amerisafe by 1,065.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 439,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 401,700 shares in the last quarter.

AMSF traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $66.58. 132,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.87. Amerisafe has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $80.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

