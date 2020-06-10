AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) CAO Lazarus Krikorian Sells 19,386 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 19,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $1,936,661.40.

NYSE:ABC traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $99.90. The stock had a trading volume of 936,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,753. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 305.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 145,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 109,278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 15.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 124.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. UBS Group lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

