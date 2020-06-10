AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Director Jane E. Md Henney Sells 3,528 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Director Jane E. Md Henney sold 3,528 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $352,447.20.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $99.90. The stock had a trading volume of 936,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,753. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.39.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,240,000 after acquiring an additional 86,607 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.89.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

