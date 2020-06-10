Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $247.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

AMGN traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,011. The stock has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen has a twelve month low of $173.12 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

