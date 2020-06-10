Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. reissued a sell rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amkor Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Amkor Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Shares of AMKR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,588. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.73.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $49,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,729.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $100,718.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 5,533.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

