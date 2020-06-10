Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to Announce ($0.01) EPS

Shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $10.14 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned O2Micro International an industry rank of 29 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

OIIM stock remained flat at $$1.55 during trading hours on Thursday. 34,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.73. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 92,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.92% of O2Micro International worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

