Analysts Anticipate Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. Ooma reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Ooma had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $13.44. 179,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,220. Ooma has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.99 million, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 2,791 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $29,361.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 9,872 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $103,853.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,653 shares of company stock worth $161,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ooma by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ooma by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ooma by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ooma in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

