Analysts Anticipate Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) will report $4.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.98 billion. Paypal posted sales of $4.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paypal will report full year sales of $19.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $20.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $23.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $24.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. DZ Bank downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.76.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,264,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513,705. The company has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a PE ratio of 99.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.31. Paypal has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $159.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,250 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

