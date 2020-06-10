Analysts Anticipate Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.42 Million

Analysts expect Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) to announce sales of $261.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $257.80 million to $265.03 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $264.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $983.75 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $266.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.85 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James raised Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:UNIT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.01. 1,852,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,134. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.93. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 418.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 122,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 99,093 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

