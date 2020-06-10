Analysts Anticipate Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) to post sales of $284.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vereit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $251.27 million. Vereit posted sales of $312.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vereit will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vereit.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vereit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Creative Planning bought a new position in Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vereit by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,539,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,188,000 after purchasing an additional 599,310 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Vereit by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,408,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 78,959 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vereit by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,610,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,588,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.07. Vereit has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.71%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

