Analysts Anticipate Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Westrock reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Westrock will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

NYSE:WRK traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,920. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.50. Westrock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Westrock by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,306,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,738,000 after purchasing an additional 98,892 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the first quarter worth approximately $72,005,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,357,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,916,000 after buying an additional 63,392 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,436,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,472,000 after buying an additional 1,040,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,945,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after buying an additional 1,079,514 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

