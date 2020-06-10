Analysts Expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Announce -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is ($0.54). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 169.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($4.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.28) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Longbow Research lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.01.

Shares of PLAY stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $17.31. 12,855,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,622,081. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $694.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46.

In related news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $500,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,630.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

