Analysts Expect Energy Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:UUUU) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:UUUU) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Fuels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Energy Fuels reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Fuels will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Energy Fuels.

Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

UUUU traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.67. 958,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.32.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

