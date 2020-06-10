Analysts Expect Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will post $95.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.07 million and the lowest is $87.17 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs reported sales of $159.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will report full year sales of $431.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.53 million to $462.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $584.69 million, with estimates ranging from $462.41 million to $678.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $112.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.66.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Nicholson purchased 30,000 shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,116.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Christopher purchased 10,300 shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $65,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 101,700 shares of company stock valued at $694,354. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 2,951.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 148,155 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. 660,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,935. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

