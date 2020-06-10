Analysts Expect Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. Infosys reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 27.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Infosys by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,284,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Infosys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,427,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 266,076 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Infosys by 59.9% during the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 27,838,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426,585 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Infosys by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 24,216,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Infosys by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,838,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. 12,303,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,593,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. Infosys has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.1028 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

