Analysts Expect Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2020

Analysts expect Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.19). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

NLTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NLTX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 515,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,745. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 24.92 and a quick ratio of 24.92. The firm has a market cap of $525.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -4.34. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $460,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 121,800 shares of company stock worth $1,230,391. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

