Analysts Expect Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) to announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univar’s earnings. Univar posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Univar.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Univar had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of UNVR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,971. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 159.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Univar has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $24.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09.

In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,370,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Univar by 1,296.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Univar during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Univar by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Univar by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

