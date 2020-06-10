Analysts Expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $306.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of VLY stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,107. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Jennifer W. Steans bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $429,378.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,160 over the last 90 days. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,886,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after buying an additional 2,460,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,228,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,034,000 after buying an additional 2,396,229 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,066,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,613,000 after buying an additional 1,460,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,626,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,419,000 after buying an additional 1,323,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.