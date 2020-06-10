Analysts Set $11.00 Target Price for Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS)

Shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.24) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harte Hanks an industry rank of 163 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HHS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Harte Hanks by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Harte Hanks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Harte Hanks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Harte Hanks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:HHS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,501. The company has a market cap of $20.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.72. Harte Hanks has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79.
Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harte Hanks will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Harte Hanks
Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.
