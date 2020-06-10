Analysts Set $11.00 Target Price for Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS)

Shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.24) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harte Hanks an industry rank of 163 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HHS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

In other news, CEO Andrew B. Benett bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $77,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew B. Benett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,543.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 78,000 shares of company stock worth $198,525. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Harte Hanks by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Harte Hanks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Harte Hanks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Harte Hanks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HHS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,501. The company has a market cap of $20.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.72. Harte Hanks has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harte Hanks will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

