Analysts Set $6.55 Price Target for Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Theratechnologies’ rating score has improved by 10.2% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $6.55 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Theratechnologies an industry rank of 32 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THTX shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Theratechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mackie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Theratechnologies stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 160,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,296. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.44. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 24.77%. Research analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 82,969 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

