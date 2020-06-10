AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $23.58

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.25, but opened at $23.58. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 3,231,200 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AU. Bank of America raised AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.4% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,712 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

