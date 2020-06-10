Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,576,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,834,173 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 1.80% of Antero Midstream worth $18,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE AM traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,461,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,695. Antero Midstream Corp has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 77.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $243.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 350.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

In other news, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $73,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.