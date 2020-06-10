Apex Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Apex token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apex has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $47,317.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00029136 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.