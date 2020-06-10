apM Coin Achieves Market Cap of $3.93 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $922,582.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One apM Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000801 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00045853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $695.66 or 0.07100056 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002582 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00055521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002589 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009584 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

APM is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.