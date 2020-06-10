Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 268,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,552. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $677.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson purchased 25,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $471,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $2,762,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 42.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.