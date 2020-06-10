Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AINV. Raymond James lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.54.

AINV traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 804,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,044. The stock has a market cap of $775.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $18.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 41.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.09%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,142.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AINV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 504.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 75.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 11.4% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

