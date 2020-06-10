Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Insider William W. Montgomery Purchases 75,000 Shares

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) insider William W. Montgomery acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $393,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $735,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

APDN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $7.82. 1,620,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,778. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. Applied DNA Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 279.79% and a negative net margin of 167.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) by 1,731.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,385 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.71% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

