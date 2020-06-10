Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 237,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,508,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APTO traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 436,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,585. The company has a market cap of $605.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.