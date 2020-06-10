Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on APTO. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

Aptose Biosciences stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. 436,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,584. The company has a market capitalization of $605.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 240,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

