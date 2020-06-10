Aspire Private Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,426,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,524,316. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

