Aspire Private Capital LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

PFE stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. 20,540,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,505,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $199.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

