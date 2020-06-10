Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,073,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46,981 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 198,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 15.8% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 49,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 93,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $1,239,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.53. 10,739,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,391,273. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average is $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $192.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

