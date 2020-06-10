Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASMB. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 118,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,129. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $709.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.26. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.43% and a negative net margin of 601.75%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $117,492.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 100,586 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $2,002,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.