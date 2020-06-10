Asset Planning Services Ltd. Acquires 1,903 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after buying an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after buying an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,014,000 after acquiring an additional 116,604 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,807,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,678,000 after purchasing an additional 437,652 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.02. 337,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382,394. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

