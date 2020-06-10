Asset Planning Services Ltd. Buys 18,770 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 99.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 983,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,632,000 after acquiring an additional 42,233 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 359,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after acquiring an additional 41,003 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,315. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

