Asset Planning Services Ltd. Sells 3,771 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 273,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,012,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.52. 7,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,358. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.