Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti downgraded Astec Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of ASTE stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 146,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,783. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55. Astec Industries has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.18). Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $283.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 343.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

