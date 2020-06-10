AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Get AU Optronics alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AUOTY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. 67,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,034. AU Optronics has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AU Optronics (AUOTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.