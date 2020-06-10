Aurora (AOA) Price Tops $0.0025

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last week, Aurora has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. One Aurora token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, CoinEgg, Indodax and Kucoin. Aurora has a total market cap of $16.61 million and $648,869.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00045708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.14 or 0.06783304 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002568 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00055480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002582 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009632 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Bitinka, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.