Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVRO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avrobio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avrobio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Avrobio from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avrobio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.
Shares of AVRO stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,075. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $842.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.74. Avrobio has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $29.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avrobio in the first quarter worth $11,168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Avrobio by 415.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 714,680 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 46.0% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,647,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,591,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,323,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Avrobio
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.
Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number
Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.