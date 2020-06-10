Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVRO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avrobio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avrobio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Avrobio from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avrobio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of AVRO stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,075. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $842.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.74. Avrobio has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $29.32.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Avrobio will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avrobio in the first quarter worth $11,168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Avrobio by 415.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 714,680 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 46.0% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,647,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,591,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,323,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

