Axe Market Capitalization Tops $1.19 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a market cap of $1.19 million and $1.65 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002318 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000584 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official website is axerunners.com

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

