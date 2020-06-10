Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) shares rose 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.48, approximately 211,105 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 204,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

AXGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axovant Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $128.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Axovant Gene Therapies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. 31.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

