B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up to $5.07

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $5.07. B2Gold shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 9,056,600 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on B2Gold from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in B2Gold by 3,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

B2Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.